Why Iron?

Problem Chrome Iron

Installation-ID A copy of Google Chrome includes a generated installation number which will be sent to Google after the installation and the first usage. It gets deleted when Chrome checks first time for updates.If Chrome is received as part of a promotional campaign, it may generate a unique promotion number which is sent to Google on the first run and first use of Google Chrome. does not exist in Iron

Suggest Depending on the configuration, each time you put something in the address line,this information is sent to Google to provide suggestions. does not exist in Iron

Alternate Error Pages Depending on the configuration, if you have typed a false address in the adress bar, this is sent to Google and you get an error message from Google's servers. does not exist in Iron

Error Reporting Depending on the configuration, details about crashes or failures are sent Google's servers. does not exist in Iron

RLZ-Tracking This Chrome-function transmits information in encoded form to Google, for example, when and where Chrome has been downloaded. does not exist in Iron

URL-Tracker Calls depending on the configuration five seconds after launch the Google homepage opens in background does not exist in Iron

Chrome thrilled with an extremely fast site rendering, a sleek design and innovative features. But it also gets critic from data protection specialists , for reasons such as creating a unique user ID or the submission of entries to Google to generate suggestions. SRWare Iron is a real alternative. The browser is based on the Chromium-source and offers the same features as Chrome - but without the critical points that the privacy concern. We could therefore create a browser with which you can now use the innovative features without worrying about your privacy.